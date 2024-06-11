PHOTOS: Former Willard Elementary School Vandalized in Casper

Casper Housing Authority is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or person who is responsible for the vandalism at the former Willard Elementary School.

The school is located at 129 North Elk. The damage reportedly happened over the past weekend. According to the CHA, this is the 7th time in 7 weeks that one of their properties has been hit.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Casper Police Department or Casper Housing Authority.

Vandalism at Former Willard Elementary in Casper