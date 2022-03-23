UPDATE: No Foul Play in Boy’s Death, Cheyenne Police Say

Cheyenne police have found no sign of foul play after a boy was found dead in Sun Valley earlier this month.

According to a department Facebook post, officers found the boy's body inside a home near the 4000 block of E. 6th Street on March 2.

"No criminal activity was detected," Public Information Officer Alex Farkas told KGAB Radio Wednesday. "There is no longer an active investigation."

"Due to the sensitive nature of this case, and the fact that a juvenile is involved, further details will not be provided," she added.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police Investigating Suspicious Death of Boy in East Cheyenne

Cheyenne Police Department via Facebook Cheyenne Police Department via Facebook loading...

Cheyenne police are investigating a suspicious death after a boy was found dead in Sun Valley Wednesday.

According to a department Facebook post, the boy's body was found inside a home near the 4000 block of E. 6th Street.

"Investigating officers believe this to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public," the post reads.

Get our free mobile app

We will update this story when more information becomes available.