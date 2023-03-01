Feral Cheyenne Kitten ‘Back in the Wild’ After Harrowing Ordeal

A feral feline is back at work controlling Cheyenne’s rodent population following a harrowing ordeal that left her with a toeless paw.

According to a City of Cheyenne Facebook post, Animal Control officers were called to the 900 block of Crest Park Drive around 9 a.m. last Tuesday, Feb. 21, after a person spotted the kitty stuck in a wooden fence.

“Once Animal Control Officers Wagner and Teasley arrived on the scene, they safely removed the very unhappy and injured cat,” the post reads.

The 6-month-old kitten was taken to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter where she was X-rayed and found to have four broken toes on her left hind paw and a hairline fracture on her left hind leg.

"After undergoing surgery to remove its injured toes, the kitten (now known as “No Toes”) is healing well and has been altered, vaccinated, and released as a community cat back in the area where she was found," the post reads.