UPDATE: Casper Fire-EMS Responded to Wildland Fire Near West 1st Street

The Casper Fire-EMS released a statement about the wildland fire that occurred in the early afternoon on Thursday.

A release states that Casper-EMS was called to the area of the 1700 block of West First Street for a wildland fire. The statement says that crews arrived to find a fire burning in grass and light fuels on the north side of The Burlington Northern-Santa Fe rail line.

Once the fire was accessed, crews on brush trucks contained and extinguished the fire. While crews extinguished the fire, traffic on the line was suspended, thanks to the cooperation of Burlington Northern-Santa Fe.

The release states that the fire was contained with no known damage to utilities or structures.

The release does note that the fire remains under investigation and that a cause has not yet been determined.

According to the statement, Casper Fire-EMS initially responded with 4 fire units, including one structure engine, two brush trucks and the on duty Battalion Chief. Fire investigators also responded, as did the Mills Fire Department, the Bureau of Land Management, Casper Police and the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

The release states that crews remained on the scene for close to 5 hours, completeling mop-up to assure extinguishment.

Casper Fire-EMS wants to remind the public that "the risk of fire has become significantly elevated recently due to drought conditions, heat, and wind. Please use caution in the outdoors, as fires are becoming increasingly easier to ignite and grow."

