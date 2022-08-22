Unattended Cooking Fire in Yucca Circle, Casper

At approximately 7:50 a.m. Casper Fire-EMS units were dispatched to a structure fire in the area of Yucca Circle, according to a recent press release on their social media page.

First arriving units found smoke coming from a single-family residence. Units made quick access to the structure and identified the source of the fire. Burnt food was removed from the stove top and ventilation was performed to remove excess smoke.

No injuries were reported and the occupants were able to return to their home.

Casper Fire-EMS responded with four engines, the ladder truck, and the on-duty Battalion Chief. Additionally, they were assisted by Casper Public Safety Tele-Communicators, Casper PD, and Banner WMC.

In the press release, Casper Fire-EMS said they, "would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that unattended cooking is the leading cause of residential fires. When you are cooking you should stay in the kitchen at all times. If you have to leave the room (even for a short time), stove tops should be temporarily turned off. This may seem unnecessary, but fires can start in the blink of an eye."

