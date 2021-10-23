Unattended Cooking Causes Structure Fire in Meadowlark Hills

The Casper Fire-EMS responded to a structure fire in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to a media release from the City of Casper, at approximately 4:07 A.M. Casper Fire-EMS crews responded to a structure fire in the 3500 block of Meadowlark Drive.

The release states that firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire in the kitchen of a residence, with heavy smoke perforating throughout the residence. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and ventilated the smoke.

Fortunately, the residents evacuated their home prior to the arrival of crews. Two residents were transported to the Wyoming Medical Center for evaluation, "as a precaution."

"Due to smoke and fire damage, and disconnection of electrical service, the residents of the home were displaced," the release stated. "The residents received assistance from the Natrona County Burn Fund."

The release notes that four units from the Casper Fire-EMS responded, as well as the on-duty Battalion Chief and an investigator from the Natrona County Fire District. Additionally, crews were assisted on-scene by officers from the Casper Police Department, an ambulance from Wyoming Medical Center, and technicians from both Rocky Mountain Power and Black Hills Energy.

"An investigator from the NCFD determined the cause of the fire to be accidental, as a result of unattended cooking on the stove," the release stated. "Properly functioning smoke alarms alerted the residents of the home and allowed them ample time to escape the building and call for help. Casper Fire-EMS credits the proper installation and use of these smoke alarms in saving lives and limiting damage of this fire."

In the release, Casper Fire-EMS stated that heat sources in the kitchen remain a leading cause of home fires, and they reminded the public to stay in the kitchen when frying, boiling, grilling, or broiling,

"Turn off your heat source if you leave the kitchen for any reason," it stated. "If you are simmering, baking, or roasting food, check it regularly and stay in your home. Use a timer on your phone or appliances to remind you of your food. Keep anything that can catch fire, such as oven mitts, towels, and curtains, away from the stovetop."