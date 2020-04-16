Two Dubois Men Arrested After Shooting Incident on Wednesday

Fremont County Sheriff's deputies took two unidentified Dubois men into custody after an armed standoff on Wednesday evening, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

The office was notified of several gunshots at 8:30 p.m. in the area of Kelsey Street near the Wind River.

Deputies arrived and contacted one of the men involved and they heard more gunshots down the street.

They contacted the second man, and a standoff ensued with him firing at least one more shot from inside his home.

Deputies de-escalated the situation and convinced the man to surrender.

Both men were arrested for reckless endangering, and other charges are pending.

Deputies determined the men were angry with each other, but it is unknown if they were purposely shooting at each other. The exact circumstances as to why the incident occurred are not yet known.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers assisted the deputies.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released later.

