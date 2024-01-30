PhotoFest! State High School Cheer and Dance

The annual State High School Cheer and Dance Competition was held at the Ford Center in Casper over the weekend and this traditionally is a very, very large event with schools around the state participating.

Both of the Casper schools, Kelly Walsh and Natrona were part of the party and in the 4A Game Day competition, KW placed 2nd with 90.45 with Green River 1st. NC tallied 72.3 points and took 9th.

In the 4A All-Girl Cheer Stunt category, Kelly Walsh took 4th with a score of 71.9 with Rock Springs placing first. Natrona was 7th in the competition with a score of 55.2

In the 4A Hip Hop Dance event, Rock Springs placed first and Kelly Walsh was 3rd with a score of 76.03. NC was 5th with a final tally of 64.15

KW took 3rd in the 4A Jazz Dance with a mark of 77.63. We have a few photos to pass along from the Ford Center on Friday and they can be found in our gallery below.

Get our free mobile app

State High School Cheer & Dance State High School Cheer & Dance Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore