Larimer County Man Arrested After Five-Hour Standoff

A 39-year-old Bellevue, Colorado man is behind bars after a five-hour standoff with law enforcement on March 14.

That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, the incident started when deputies responded to a domestic violence report shortly before 11 a.m. on Tuesday at at Bellevue are/Poudre Canyon home.

Allegedly a woman had been held in the home for more than a day and assaulted by the male suspect. When deputies showed up the woman was able to escape and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

But the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Jared Gassen of Bellevue, barricaded himself in the home and refused to come out. The Larimer County Regional All Hazards/Crisis Response (SWAT) team was called to the scene.

The post says the team tried several "less than lethal tools" to try to get Gassen to surrender, but he refused to leave the home.

He finally surrendered at 4:02 p.m. as K9 Tyr was deployed. According to the post, Gassen was arrested on the following charges:

Second Degree Kidnapping (F4)

Second Degree Assault (F4)

Domestic Violence

Additional charges are pending. The post says drug use is being investigated as a possible factor.