Juveniles Charged For Shooting Road Signs North of Cheyenne

Three juveniles have been charged with reckless endangerment and property destruction after a trooper caught them shooting road signs north of Cheyenne, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

According to Sgt. Jeremy Beck, the trooper was driving near County Road 124 and County Road 218 shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, when he heard several gunshots being fired.

"The Trooper located a pickup truck in the area where he heard the shots," Beck said in a news release.

"The Trooper stopped the pickup truck and, throughout the investigation, learned the juveniles had been shooting road signs with a 12 gauge shotgun, 9mm pistol, and .22 caliber rifle that was located inside the truck," Beck added.

Beck says a missing 13-year-old girl was also found riding in the pickup with the older juveniles.

"The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to thank the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office for its help with this investigation," he said.

