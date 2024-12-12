Two Casper Men Receive Lengthy Sentences for Child Sexual Abuse Crimes

29-year-old Justin Michael Lamb was sentenced on Dec. 4 to 25 years in federal prison with 15 years of supervised release to follow for the production of child pornography.

According to court documents, in May of 2023, a Wyoming probation agent was supervising the defendant after he was convicted of failing to register as a sex offender.

Lamb failed to report to probation and update his offender registration, as required.

Around the same time, a tip came in that Lamb was dating a minor. Casper Police Department officers and detectives conducted interviews and searched Lamb's digital devices.

They found over 100 files of lude and lascivious material of a minor.

The defendant was indicted on July 18, pleaded guilty on Sept. 12.

---

In a seperate case, 31-year old Gregory Scott Gage was sentenced to 10 years in prison with 10 years of supervised release to follow for obscene visual representation of the sexual abuse of children, a subsequent offense.

According to court documents, on March 25, a Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) agent was contacted by a probation officer about Gage possessing electronics containing potential files of child pornography. Gage was under supervision after being sentenced for access with intent to view child pornography.

Agents found and forensically investigated three smartphones, all of which contained pornographic depictions of minors. Gage was indicted on July 18, pleaded guilty on Sept 13. He was sentenced on Dec. 5.

