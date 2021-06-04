[UPDATED] Truck Crashes Into House In Casper

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

Casper Police say the area has been reopened to traffic. No one was inside the home at the time of the crash.

Alcohol is a suspected contributing factor to the crash.

The Casper Police Department says to avoid the area of 13th and McKinley after a truck crashed into a house.

Police say officers will be on the scene investigating for several hours.

According to the police department, the crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. Friday morning. A truck was heading east on 13th Street and left the roadway before hitting a home.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It's currently unknown if there are other injuries.

This story will be updated.