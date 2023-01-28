Wyoming Highway Patrol Responding to Giant Crash on I-80, Interstate Closed for ‘Extend Amount of Time’

The Wyoming Highway Patrol announced a large crash on Interstate 80 in Carbon County.

That's according to a Facebook post from the patrol, who wrote that they are "currently responding to a large crash scene near mile marker 266 on I-80 in Carbon County."

The Patrol stated that "At this time, it is believed that I-80 will be closed both East and West for an extended amount of time. Please avoid road closures and find alternate routes."

K2 Radio News will provide more information as it becomes available on this developing story.

