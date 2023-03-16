Collision on Poplar Street in Casper, Car Crashes into Tree

It has been a day of multiple car crashes in and around the Casper-area today.

There was a crash on Poplar Street in Casper around noon today involving two cars, one of which was sent into a tree.

There are no known injuries at this time.

K2Radio will update with more information when available.

Earlier today the roads were extremely icy -- so icy they closed part of 12th street, but not before a bus slid sideways down the stretch.

A car crash was also reported at College and Durbin Street this morning next to the YMCA.

