Collision on Poplar Street in Casper, Car Crashes into Tree

Collision on Poplar Street in Casper, Car Crashes into Tree

Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

It has been a day of multiple car crashes in and around the Casper-area today.

There was a crash on Poplar Street in Casper around noon today involving two cars, one of which was sent into a tree.

There are no known injuries at this time.

K2Radio will update with more information when available.

Earlier today the roads were extremely icy -- so icy they closed part of 12th street, but not before a bus slid sideways down the stretch.

A car crash was also reported at College and Durbin Street this morning next to the YMCA.

Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media
loading...
loading...

Two Vehicle Crash on Wyoming Blvd by Mesa Plaza

Filed Under: car crash, casper police, Poplar, poplar street
Categories: Casper News

More From K2 Radio