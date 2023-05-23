The Identity of the Man Killed in an Early Morning Vehicle Accident Has been Revealed

Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has identified the decedent of an early morning vehicle accident as 29 year old Adonis Lee Little Dog of Casper. Next of Kin has been notified.

The Natrona County Coroner’s office in conjunction with the Casper Police Department, and Wyoming Highway Patrol, is still investigating the fatal vehicle accident which occurred in the early morning hours of May 23 in the vicinity of Second Street and Wolcott Street in downtown Casper.

---

One person died and three were taken to the hospital after a high-speed chase through central Casper early Tuesday morning.

The westbound chase started shortly before 2 a.m. on East Second Street near Beverly Street, said the Casper Public Information Officer.

In a subsequent press release, she wrote Casper Police officers saw the vehicle, which matched the description from an ongoing police investigations.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled.

As the vehicle traveled into downtown, it hit a concrete planter at Durbin Street and Wolcott Street, and the driver lost control before rolling.

Medical care was immediately offered and three vehicle occupants were taken by ambulance to Banner Health-Wyoming Medical Center.

Little Dog was pronounced dead at the scene.