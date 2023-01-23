Five People Die in Fiery Crash Outside of Rawlins, Driver Who Caused the Wreck was Impaired

Five people have died in a crash east of Rawlins, Wyoming.

That's according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol Public Information Officer, Sergeant Jeremy Beck.

"On January 22, 2023, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 219 on Interstate 80 east of Rawlins, Wyoming," a press release from the WHP stated. "At 6:52 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a driver driving the wrong way on Interstate 80. Around 6:58 p.m., troopers were notified of a collision involving the wrong-way driver and other vehicles."

According to the release, a Dodge Ram 3500 was driving east on Interstate 80 on the wrong side of the interstate.

The truck collided with both a commercial truck and a passenger car. As the truck collided with the passenger car, a second commercial truck attempted to avoid the Dodge Ram by driving into the median.

"This commercial truck exited the median and entered the eastbound travel lanes, where it collided head-on with a Ford F-150," the release said. "The second commercial truck and passenger truck immediately became engulfed in flames."

The release states that the five occupants of the Ford F-150 were killed in the crash. Others involved in the crash were transported to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

"The driver of the Dodge, who was driving the wrong way, has been arrested on suspicion of impairment and may receive future charges as the investigation unfolds," the release noted.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol stated that this investigation is ongoing.

This is the 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th fatality on Wyoming roads since 2023 began. This is compared to 2022, when there was one.