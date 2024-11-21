Treat Yourself! Annual Scandinavian Bake Sale at Casper Lutheran Church Coming Up

An annual Scandinavian Bake Sale in Casper is coming up soon.

Get yourself some Lefse, Kringle, Tea Rings, and Rosettes at the Women of Our Savior's Lutheran Church will hold their annual Scandinavian Bake Sale on Saturday, December 7.

The address is 318 East 6th Street, until 11:00 a.m. or SOLD OUT! Better get some while the getting is good. "These usually sell out quickly, so don't wait!" states organizers of the event.

The doors open for this popular holiday tradition at 9:00 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall, which is the basement, of the church.

The funds raised will be used for a variety of projects to help those in need. Please come join us and enjoy the traditions of our church and culture.

For more information, you can call the church office at (307) 237-9087 or check out their Facebook page.

A Tasty Tradition

Scandinavian cookies are rich in cultural and historical influences adapted from several countries including France, Germany, and Austria.

Traditional Scandinavian cookies are simple, but delightful. "Think flour, butter, sugar, and warming spices like cinnamon and giner," notes cooking blog Camper Van Sweden.

For Scandis, like most of us, holiday cookies are an important part of Christmastime. They also plays a key role in the Swedish tradition "Fika," which is to take a break and enjoy a hot drink and snack, and it's more about socializing than consuming the food and drink.

Canva Canva loading...

Of course, it's not exclusive to Scandinavians. I think that's why so many of us love watching The British Baking Show this time of year -- baking is a joyous thing; people laugh and share the sweetness that comes out of the oven.

Here's A Glimpse at the NEW Cheyenne's Crumbl Cookies Here's what you'll experience at the Crumbl Cookies in Cheyenne. Gallery Credit: Phylicia Peterson, Townsquare Media Laramie/Cheyenne