Torrington Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison After Being Caught with 1,000 Fentanyl Pills
A Torrington man was sentenced to 30 years in prison with three years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Court records indicate WHP pulled 40 year old Nicholas Elton Terry over for speeding on I-25 in Laramie County.
The trooper said Terry appeared nervous and was unable to produce any documentation for himself or the vehicle.
While they figured things out in the patrol vehicle, another trooper deployed a narcotics detection canine who alerted to the presence of a controlled substance.
About 1,000 fentanyl pills were located along with three cell phones.
Terry was indicted May 16, pleaded guilty Aug. 28 and Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence on Nov. 19, in Casper.
