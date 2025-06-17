Top 10 Items Burglarized from Wyoming Homes

Every 25 seconds a home in the U.S. is burglarized.

According to the FBI, 2023 saw more than $267 billion in stolen property across all property types (not just residential).

Less than 10% was recovered.

Other FBI data suggests the average dollar loss per burglary is $2,661.

You might be surprised about what burglars are after.

As it turns out, burglars are not just looking for iPhones and Xboxes. Prescription drugs, for example, also make the list of most commonly stolen items from homes.

Scroll down to see our list of the top 10 items stolen from homes.

