Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (05/26/26 — 05/27/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (05/26/26 — 05/27/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Shane Patrick, 37, District Court Bench Warrant
Garrett Maheu, 35, USE CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II OR III, Burglary; Building, Criminal Entry, Theft- under $1000, Interfere W/Peace Officer, Hold for WSP
Tracy Miller, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Samantha Caldwell, 33, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PILL OR CAP - 3 G
Israel Romero-Medina, 49, Immigration Hold
Daniel Dewitt, 39, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST
Philip Stocks, 45, Hold for probation and Parole
Leaf Erland, 34, Holf for WSP
Fredi Castro-Cruz, 23, Immigration Hold
Lita King, 22, Hold for WWC
Nestor Palacios-Carrillo, 38, Immigration Hold
Douglas Johnson, 35, Serve Jail time
Chad Erickson, 48, Fail to Appear
Makayla Tighe, 27, Fail to Appear
Kimberly Siebe, 53, Fail to Appear
Cole Goodsell, 59, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE
Terrance Simpson, 41, Fail to Appear, Felon/Poss Weapon
Gavin Hallford, 19, Fail to Comply
Christopher Bartlett, 45, DUI
Thomas Brown, 54, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open
Veronica Spotted Elk, 44, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open, Public intoxicatio0n Prohibited
Matthew Gerhard, 47, Camping restricted-in the City A
Joshua Roberts, 47, Camping restricted-in the City A
Jamie Williams, 32, Disturbing the Peace-Uses threatening/ab, Public intoxicatio0n Prohibited