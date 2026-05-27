Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (05/26/26 — 05/27/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Shane Patrick, 37, District Court Bench Warrant

Garrett Maheu, 35, USE CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II OR III, Burglary; Building, Criminal Entry, Theft- under $1000, Interfere W/Peace Officer, Hold for WSP

Tracy Miller, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Samantha Caldwell, 33, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PILL OR CAP - 3 G

Israel Romero-Medina, 49, Immigration Hold

Daniel Dewitt, 39, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Philip Stocks, 45, Hold for probation and Parole

Leaf Erland, 34, Holf for WSP

Fredi Castro-Cruz, 23, Immigration Hold

Lita King, 22, Hold for WWC

Nestor Palacios-Carrillo, 38, Immigration Hold

Douglas Johnson, 35, Serve Jail time

Chad Erickson, 48, Fail to Appear

Makayla Tighe, 27, Fail to Appear

Kimberly Siebe, 53, Fail to Appear

Cole Goodsell, 59, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE

Terrance Simpson, 41, Fail to Appear, Felon/Poss Weapon

Gavin Hallford, 19, Fail to Comply

Christopher Bartlett, 45, DUI

Thomas Brown, 54, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open

Veronica Spotted Elk, 44, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open, Public intoxicatio0n Prohibited

Matthew Gerhard, 47, Camping restricted-in the City A

Joshua Roberts, 47, Camping restricted-in the City A

Jamie Williams, 32, Disturbing the Peace-Uses threatening/ab, Public intoxicatio0n Prohibited