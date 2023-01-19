The Beacon Wants You to Come Get Your Car, It’s Been There Since New Year’s Eve

This is one of those good news/bad news type scenarios.

The good news is, somebody who went to The Beacon Club on New Year's Eve didn't drive home (presumably). The bad news is...they still haven't come back for their car.

That's according to a social media post from The Beacon Club, who wrote that "If you are or know the owner of this vehicle, please come and remove it. It's been in the parking lot since New Year's Eve. If it isn't removed by Friday morning, it will be towed."

Again, not drinking and driving is certainly admirable. But at some point, you've got to ask a friend (or perhaps an...acquaintance...with whom you went home) to bring you back to your car.

Commenters on the Facebook post suggested a number of reasons for the car still being there.

"He's probably dead in the backseat," one commenter suggested.

"Maybe they got so drunk, it's like 'Dude, where's my car?'" another one offered.

One person suggested that the owners of The Beacon call the Natrona County Sheriff's Office to run the plate and contact the owner.

"Yeah, they're in jail," somebody opined.

One person, who may or may not know the owner, stated that the owner lost their keys. Whether this is the truth or mere speculation remains to be seen, but regardless of the reason, the owner of the vehicle has one more day to come and get it before The Beacon has it towed.



