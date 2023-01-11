Take it Slow in the Snow

We got snow, so take it slow.

So say the Casper Police Department and the Casper Fire-EMS Department in news releases issued Wednesday morning.

The Riverton office of the National Weather Service has declared a winter weather advisory for Casper, nearly all Natrona County, most of Johnson and Campbell counties, and southeastern Wyoming.

The combination of rain that switched to snow overnight, along with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark has made streets slick and travel extremely slow this morning.

Day time snow accumulation will be up to 3 inches.

The Police Department is receiving a high volume of calls related to accidents and the snow.

That volume affects the response times for non-emergency calls. The department reminds residents to plan a little extra time, up to 15 to 20 extra minutes -- when traveling in this winter weather.

That means driving at 15 mph to 20 mph.

"Coincidentally, that is also the speed at which most traffic in and around the area is travelling at - 15 to 20 mph," the Casper Fire-EMS Department says.

"This is good. Take it extremely slow - and double your normal stopping distance in between vehicles and approaching intersections."

Meanwhile, the City of Casper said its streets teams are plowing and de-icing as efficiently as they can.

"But rain, snow and ice make for a dangerous combination," the city said in a news release. "Be cautious today, Casper."

Whoa! Casper Man Paints Snow Sculptures in Vibrant Colors