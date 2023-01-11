Take it Slow in the Snow
We got snow, so take it slow.
So say the Casper Police Department and the Casper Fire-EMS Department in news releases issued Wednesday morning.
The Riverton office of the National Weather Service has declared a winter weather advisory for Casper, nearly all Natrona County, most of Johnson and Campbell counties, and southeastern Wyoming.
The combination of rain that switched to snow overnight, along with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark has made streets slick and travel extremely slow this morning.
Day time snow accumulation will be up to 3 inches.
The Police Department is receiving a high volume of calls related to accidents and the snow.
"But rain, snow and ice make for a dangerous combination," the city said in a news release. "Be cautious today, Casper."