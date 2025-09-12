For over a decade the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division puts together a report measuring the state's demographic, social, economic, housing, and revenue conditions looking at all 23 counties.

More than 30 topics are covered, including population by age and race, employment and wages by industry, educational attainment, income and poverty, commuting, and land ownership.

These county profiles are "essential" says Dr. Wenlin Liu, the Chief Economist with the Economic Analysis Division, for providing information about the Cowboy Stat to make informed decisions possible for strategic planning, economic development, and grant applications.

Natrona County Findings

Natrona County's population sits around 79,941, making up for about 13.7% of the state's total population.

The median age for the county is about 39 years old. Males outnumber females, but only slightly, at 50.5%.

Just 5.5% of the county's population is under the age of five, and 17.8% is over the age of 65.

The report shows that 93.7% of Natrona County is listed as white, 9.6% Hispanic, 1.2% black, 1.4% American Indian and Alaska Native, 1% Asian American, and 2.6% are listed as two or more races.

There are 33,285 households in Natrona County. The average family size is 3.

About 97% of the county's population was born in the United States, about half of which was born in Wyoming.

The median household income is $71,247 in Natrona County; the mean is $95,793.

About 9.7% of the population is below the poverty level.

The median home was valued at $260,400 in Natrona County. The median mortgage cost is $1,610.

You can access the full report here.

