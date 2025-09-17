Casper Mayor Ray Pacheco announced today that four candidates for the city manager position will be interviewed on September22.

“We have scheduled a full day of assessments including an oral presentation and a series of different interviews,” explained Pacheco.

The four candidates are:

Matthew Hall

Current position: Government Affairs & Legislative Director with Wyoming Association of Municipalities (WAM)

Location: Cody, WY

Education: Master’s degree in public administration from the University of Wyoming

Highlights: Served as Mayor for the City of Cody from January 2017 through December 2024 overseeing a $45 million budget for 125 employees in 12 departments.

Quote: “With a strong foundation in municipal leadership, policy development, and intergovernmental collaboration, I bring a proven ability to lead diverse teams, solve complex problems, and serve communities with integrity and vision.”

Janine Jordan

Current position: City Manager

Location: Laramie, WY

Education: Master of Arts from the University of Wyoming

Highlights: Served as the City Manager of the City of Laramie since October 2007, overseeing governmental and enterprise budgets of $130+ million and fostering a model of distributed leadership among 300+ full-time employees.

Quote: “I’ve led successfully through the boom-and-bust fiscal cycles our cities contend with in Wyoming. Leading a large municipal corporation through these oftentimes unpredictable cycles is always a challenge and I’ve found success in prioritizing efficiency, innovation, and interdepartmental teamwork to achieve and sustain operational objectives.”

Zulima Lopez

Current position: Interim City Manager with the City of Casper

Location: Casper, WY

Education: Bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership/environmental & natural resources from the University of Wyoming

Highlights: Served the City of Casper since 1999 in various roles and divisions in Engineering, Public Utilities, Risk Management, Human Resources, Fleet Maintenance, Buildings & Structures, and, since October 2021, as the Parks, Recreation, and Public Facilities Director.

Quote: “Throughout my career, I have focused on enhancing operational effectiveness, strengthening community engagement, and prioritizing fiscal responsibility and transparent governance.”

Eric Nelson

Current position: City Attorney with the City of Casper

Location: Casper, WY

Education: Juris Doctorate from Indiana University – Bloomington Maurer School of Law

Highlights: Practiced various aspects of law since 1997 in positions including Assistant City Attorney (Casper), Senior Assistant Attorney General (State of Wyoming), County Attorney (Natrona), as well as for various private law firms, and since January 2023, Casper City Attorney since January 2023.

Quote: “While the work in the private sector is important, ultimately a career in public service is what fulfills me at the end of the day. Being part of a team and leading like-minded individuals to better the lives of our citizens, inspires me and makes me want to come to work every day.”

According to Pacheco, Council worked with Casper’s Human Resources Division on recruitment.

“We received 67 applications, and 52 passed the minimum qualification filters,” reported Pacheco. “We have been thoughtful and diligent in this process, and we are pleased with the strength of the candidates we have selected as finalists.”

