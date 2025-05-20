Have A Say In Casper’s Budget Priorities This Year

Casper City Council is asking residents to help shape the future of local government spending by participating in a new Priority-Based Budgeting (PBB) questionnaire. These questions give community members the chance to share what programs and services matter most to them.

As part of a transition to the PBB model, Casper is shifting away from traditional budgeting methods that fund entire departments, instead focusing on individual programs and their alignment with community priorities.

“Every voice matters,” said Casper Mayor Ray Pacheco. “We’re encouraging everyone to share their thoughts by completing this questionnaire and help guide our city's future spending decisions.”

Casper City Council has identified seven key priority areas:

Safe & Healthy Community

Livability and Quality of Life

Well-Maintained Infrastructure and City Facilities

Fostering and Promoting Economic Vitality

Environmental Sustainability and Stewardship

Community Engagement

Internal: Good Governance, Fiscal Management, and Customer Services

When the questionnaire closes at the end of the month, Council will review their prioritization compared to the priorities of the community to see where there is alignment and where there are gaps. Pacheco added, “We want to make sure Council and our community are on the same page.”

The questionnaire is now open and can be accessed at here. It will take approximately 15 minutes to complete and will remain open through May 30, 2025.

