‘Suspicious Package Containing Unknown Product’ Found in Casper Home

Dane Andersen with Casper Fire-EMS has provided more details on the investigation that occurred Friday afternoon in the 1700 block of Cody Avenue, in Casper.

Get our free mobile app

According to a press release from Andersen, at 2:31 p.m. Casper Fire-EMS Firefighters were dispatched to the area in order to assist Casper Police with an inactive investigation.

"Firefighters were advised by responding Officers of the presence of suspicious packages containing an unknown product found in a residential structure," the release stated.

Firefighters and Hazardous Materials Technicians with Casper Fire-EMS arrived on the scene, offering assistance to both the CPD and the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. CPD utilized Bomb Technicians as well to identify the contents and potential hazards found in the package.

"After complete and thorough testing, no hazards to responders or the general public were identified," the release noted.

Evacuations were ordered due to the investigation, out of an abundance of caution. Those evacuations have been lifted.

"No injuries were reported as of the time of this release," Andersen wrote. "Also, as of the time of this release, no arrests have been made by the Casper Police Department. Further details surrounding the initial call for Police and the circumstances surrounding the ongoing investigation will be released by the Casper Police Department when they become available."