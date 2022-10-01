Photos: There’s a Moose on the Loose in Evansville!

Did you know that if you give a moose a muffin, he's going to want some jam to go with it?

That's probably what this big guy was searching for when he turned up in Evansville Saturday morning.

That's right - there's a moose in Evansville. And he's probably searching for some jam to go with his muffin. Because if you give a moose a muffin...

At first, it was the Evansville Police Department who alerted the city to this Moose's whereabouts.

They didn't detain him, however, and the moose (whom we have decided to name Mr. Smooches) made his way to other businesses around town including, presumably, Menards.

That's according to local businessman Mitch Sorensen, who grabbed a couple shots of Mr. Smooches.

Photos Courtesy of Mitch Sorensen Photos Courtesy of Mitch Sorensen loading...

Now, while it's perfectly legal to hunt moose during hunting season and, actually, hunting season for moose just started today, we don't recommend trying to take out Mr. Smooches, as he is very much in a public space, and you would probably get arrested.

But also Mr. Smooches is adorable and he's just looking for some jam, so maybe cut the guy a break, huh?