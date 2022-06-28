Lawnmowers Stolen from Evansville Kids Who Mow Lawns for Elderly and Disabled

The Evansville Police Department recently reported that two Ryobi lawnmowers were stolen from the 500 block of Second Street Sunday night.

That's according to a social media post from the EPD, who wrote that the lawnmowers were stolen sometime after 10:00 p.m. Sunday night.

"There are two little boys who use these mowers to help the community by mowing lawns for our elderly and disabled residents," the social media post stated. "Please keep your eye out for anyone trying to sell or trade one or two new mowers, as they are identical!"

Anyone with information on this reported theft is encouraged to call 307-234-0897 and reference case number 22-040363.