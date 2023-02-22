Semi Loses Tanker Carrying Flammable Material; WY 20/26 Closed in Westbound Lane

The Evansville Police Department and other responding agencies have announced that a semi has dropped its tanker, which is carrying flammable material.

Get our free mobile app

Dispatch has stated that Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers and others are on scene, near Sony's RV in Evansville, assessing the situation.

Dispatch did state that the tanker is carrying flammable material, but there does not seem to be any imminent threat.

K2 Radio News has reached out to the Wyoming Highway Patrol for comment, and will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

