Town of Evansville Hosting ‘Movie in the Park,’ Featuring ‘The Jungle Book’

In life, if we've learned anything it's that you've got to accentuate the positives and eliminate the negatives. And one of the huge positives of the Town of Evansville is how community-minded they are.

For proof of this, look no further than the upcoming 'Movie in the Park' event happening Saturday, August 27, 2022 beginning at 7:00 p.m.

According to a press release from Evansville Fire-EMS, local 5348 Evansville Professional Firefighters are partnering with the Evansville Fire-EMS Department, the Evansville Police Department, the Evansville Public Works, the Sinclair Refinery, and the Town of Evansville to hold their second annual 'Movie in the Park' event.

The event is taking place in the Evansville Town Park, located next to the Evansville Town Hall and the Evansville Fire Station.

The event is open and free to the public.

"Bring the whole family, your lawn chairs, blankets, snacks, and enjoy the movie, popcorn, and soft drinks," the release stated.

While the event is free, attendees will have the opportunity to donate to the Muscular Dystrophy Association's 'Fill the Boot' campaign.

