Possible Arson Suspected to be Cause of House Fire in Evansville Monday Night

Arson is suspected to be the cause of a house fire that occurred in Evansville Monday night.

That's according to Evansville Police Chief Mike Thompson who told Oil City News reporter Greg Hirst that one man is in police custody as a result of the incident.

"Thompson said the incident may have escalated from a dispute between two brothers," Hirst wrote. "One had fled the scene on foot and was later picked up by law enforcement aided by citizen reports."

K2 Radio News first reported that a fire had occurred in the area of Fifth and King streets in Evansville.

Multiple units arrived on the scene and worked tirelessly to extinguish the fire.

Emergency dispatch first stated that a downed powerline may have been the cause or result of the fire.

K2 Radio News spoke with a citizen on the scene, who stated that that "a man set his garage on fire" and "is sitting in the back of a police car right now."

The means to which the fire was started has not yet been confirmed.

K2 Radio News will update this story as more information becomes available. We have reached out to Chief Thompson and will update this article with his comments if he provides any.