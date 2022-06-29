Woman Attempts to Steal Car With Dog Inside Of It at Evansville Loaf & Jug

A woman was arrested in Evansville after attempting to steal a running car that had a dog inside of it.

That's according to a press release from the Evansville Police Department, who wrote that a woman named Brittany Neely has been taken into custody following a very slow-speed chase.

According to the release, Evansville Police officers were dispatched to the Loaf & Jug gas station located on Curtis Street after getting a report of an attempted auto theft.

"During the investigation they learned that a female named Brittany Neely had gotten into a a SUV that was parked out side running with dog in it as the owner had gone inside to use the restroom and attempted to drive off with it," the Evansville PD wrote.

The release noted that the manager of the Loaf & Jug could see the vehicle "lurching backwards," as the suspect attempted to turn the steering wheel and drive off.

The EPD stated that Neely was reported to have been dropped off in the area and was even observed speaking with a state trooper across the street from the gas station.

The release stated that the suspect was described as "trying to leave in a hurry," but when the car wouldn't go anywhere, she exited the vehicle and proceeded to leave the area on foot.

"Neely was contacted under the I-25 bridge and later arrested and charged with criminal entry and theft over $1000.00 as the owner of the vehicle had not given anyone permission to use or take their vehicle," the release stated.