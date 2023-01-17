Smith RV Seeking Community’s Help in Locating Hit and Run Suspect Who Crashed Into Fence and Trailer

Smith RV in Casper is asking for the community's help in locating the driver of a vehicle who allegedly drove through their fence and crashed into a travel trailer.

That's according to a post from Cassidy Fitzpatrick with Smith RV, who wrote that the company is attempting to track down the guilty party who participated in a Hit and Run near the company's Sales Lot.

That's according to Smith RV Finance Manager Cassidy Fitzpatrick, who told K2 Radio News that he believes the Hit and Run occurred on Monday evening, after 8:00 pm.

"We noticed it this morning," Fitzpatrick stated. "We're off on Mondays and so we noticed the damage this morning on the chain link fence on the west side of the property, which is our sales lot. It looked like a vehicle came off Western Avenue and just went straight into our chain link fence, and then hit a 2023 Nash Travel Trailer and broke the tongue on that and did some damage to the back of it."

Fitzpatrick stated that due to tire marks and due to an emblem that was lying on the ground, he believes the vehicle was a 2010-2016 Ford F-250 or Ford F-350.

"It's definitely an XLT trim level, because that's what the emblem laying on the ground came from," he stated "WE think it could be white, but it's hard gauging. I know it scraped along the chain link quite a ways. They were stuck on the fence and they broke through the crust or the frost on the ground below, because they were spinning their tires like crazy and flew mud all over another trailer"

Fitzpatrick stated that Butches Bar in Evansville has cameras that were facing the Sales lot and they've already been in contact with the owners and have asked them to review the footage, which the owners agreed to do.

They have also filed a police report with the Evansville Police Department.

They're seeking the community's help as well, and are hoping that the suspect will just come forward so that there doesn't need to be a long, drawn-out investigation.

If you have any information about the suspected hit and run, you may contact the Evansville Police Department at 307-234-1270 or contact Smith RV directly by visiting their Facebook page or calling 307-234-5617.