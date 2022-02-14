Suspected Intoxicated Driver Hits Pedestrian Outside Casper Liquor Store

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near 2nd Street Liquors in Casper on Wednesday.

That comes from Casper Police Department Public Information Officer Rebekah Ladd, who said that on February 9, 2022 CPD officers were called to the intersection of East 2nd Street and South McKinley for a report of a vehicle crash with potential suspected injuries.

According to Ladd, a vehicle struck a pedestrian outside of the liquor store. Whether it was in the parking lot of the establishment, or just the adjacent street is unknown at this time.

After the crash happened, the Casper Police Department took the driver of the vehicle into 2nd Street Liquor to perform a field sobriety test.

"A CPD Officer, who is also a Certified Drug Recognition Expert, evaluated the driver of the suspect vehicle for impairment," Ladd stated. "After conducting a DWUI investigation, it was determined that the driver of the vehicle was suspected to be under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash."

Ladd said the incident currently remains under investigation.

The pedestrian who was struck by the vehicle was "quickly transported to the hospital with serious injuries."

K2 Radio News will update this story as more information becomes available.