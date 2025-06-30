Fourth of July is the Most Dangerous Day of the Year for Driving in Wyoming

The 4th of July is celebrated by friends and families nationwide. This holiday is a time for Americans to fire up the barbecue, hoist the flag, and grab a seat for a fireworks display. But before you head out for the celebrations, make sure you plan a sober way home.

A new safety report shows the 4th of July is the most dangerous day of the year for drunk driving in America, with alcohol-related crashes skyrocketing 77% compared to an average day.



The report highlights alarming trends:

Nearly 500 people died in alcohol-related crashes (2017–2021)

40% of all traffic deaths on July 4th involve a drunk driver

Men under 35 are the most at-risk demographic

Canva Canva loading...

Drunk driving in Wyoming, more specifically, is a significant problem. It consistently ranks among the states with the highest DUI arrests and fatalities related to drunk driving. Further Wyoming also experiences a high percentage of traffic fatalities involving drunk drivers, and has one of the highest DUI arrest rates per capita in the nation.

To make matters worse, the DUI offenders in Wyoming often have a higher BAC (blood alcohol content) level for those arrested on a DUI suspicion or public intoxication, meaning Wyoming drunk drivers are even drunker than most.

Factor in Wyoming's challenging landscape and weather conditions, coupled with increased speeds, and mixed with alcohol -- it's a recipe for disaster.

Celebrate with a Plan

This 4th of July, law enforcement officers urge drivers to designate a sober driver before heading out for the evening. If you plan on drinking, plan on not driving.

Remember these tips for a safe night on the roads:

Remember it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact the police.

Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.

Thinking About Dry July? Here are 6 Tips for Success Compared to other states, Wyoming has the 2nd worst alcohol related death rate. Further, it is the second worst state for drunk driving after Montana. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism has put together some helpful tips for people who are considering taking a break from drinking to examine their relationship with alcohol. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM

2022s 15 Best Fireworks Names Every year there's a new batch of fireworks with names that are odd, funny, weird, confusing, or just...whaaaat? This year's list is compiled from fireworks available at Memory Fireworks up t'Fargo, North Dakota.

If you see some that are funny, take a pic and email 'em to me: james.rabe@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: James Rabe