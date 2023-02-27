Sunny Skies in Casper Today, 50% Chance of Snow Wednesday

The National Weather Service forecasts a partly sunny day, with a high near 38.

Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight will likely be cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday's forecast is similar, but winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

On Wednesday there's a 40 percent chance of snow showers after 11am, bumping up to 50 percent that evening.The National Weather service predicts it will be cloudy, with a high near 31.

South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.