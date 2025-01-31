Old Farmer’s Almanac Sees a Warm, Wet Spring for Much of Wyoming

The Old Farmer's Almanac sees a warm and wet spring for the western and southern parts Wyoming; warm and dry for the rest.

"Like all forecasters, we have not yet gained sufficient insight into the mysteries of the universe to predict the weather with total accuracy, though our results are often very close to our traditional claim of 80%," it says.

The U.S. spring outlook predicts warmer temperatures across the country with the exception of southern and central California, the Southwest, southern Florida, and western Ohio Valley, where it will be near to below normal.

"While April will likely end up warmer than average across the Intermountain West, chilly spells could lead to a late frost in some areas in May."

The publication further says "Much of the country will experience more rainfall than usual."

The National Weather Service, however, predicts spring temperatures will be near normal for the Cowboy State with less-than-normal precipitation.

We've still got two months before the official spring—March 20th.

The almanac predicts a wet, cold February for most of the state.

Records from the National Weather Service show that the coldest recorded temperature for Casper in the month of February was on Feb. 17, 2006 at -32.

The highest February temp in Casper was 68 degrees in 1982. That is quite the range, illustrating how fickle Wyoming's weather can be.

