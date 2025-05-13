You're invited to the 2025 Spring Cleanup on Saturday, May 17th, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

All ages, individuals, and groups are welcome! The Platte River Trails Trust suggests participants wear closed-toed shoes, bring water, and dress accordingly for the weather. They'll have snacks and coffee on hand, too.

Folks will meet at the Tate Pumphouse before they divide and conquer the trail sections needing tender loving care.

All volunteers must sign the volunteer waiver at the Pumphouse the morning of the event; however, you can skip the hassle and fill yours out now at platteveritrails.com/events.

Historic Roots



It all started in the 1960s when a grassroots group of citizens sought to reclaim the heavily polluted and neglected North Platte River, making it Casper’s crown jewel while creating accessibility to outdoor spaces. What became the Platte River Trails system now boasts over 20 miles of pathways winding through Casper, thanks to decades of continuous innovation and support, including the efforts of the PRTT’s annual Spring Cleanup volunteers and sponsors.

Part of the origin story of the Platte River Trails Trust involved cleaning up and protecting the North Platte River and its surrounding river habitat. Back in the ‘60s, the area around the Pumphouse was, simply put, a dump. The polluted riverside setting was filled with wrecked cars and trash, but the founding members had an ambitious vision to turn things around for the better. Together, they coordinated a large-scale cleanup to start the process of preserving the river corridor, establishing a trail that parallels the river, and eventually remodeling the Tate Pumphouse to what we know today.

That original cleanup was one critical facet of PRTT’s mission: to preserve the scenic, natural, and historic value of the North Platte River. Fast forward nearly six decades to 2025, and the River Trail is now a central thread through our community, linking 10 city parks and several recreational areas for resident and visitor use. To keep the River Trail and North Platte River roaring with life and natural beauty, PRTT and partners revisit the founding purpose of the trails by hosting the annual Spring Cleanup!

Tens of thousands of people travel along the trails during the warmer months, so the Spring Cleanup is the community’s opportunity to partner with PRTT on that preservation mission. Each year in May, trail supporters come together to clear the riverbanks and trails of trash and debris left from the windy winter season, ensuring the trails are maintained, clean, and enjoyable for all users.

Through unified efforts at the Spring Cleanup, we advocate for the trails while paying homage to our organization’s founders who laid the groundwork so many years ago. Picking up litter is encouraged all year long, but the support and hard work of this collective community effort on a dedicated day each spring ensures the trails look their best heading into the busy summer season.

Extracting litter from the river and extensive trail system winding through Casper through volunteer collaboration and some generous sponsors has proven vital for our waterways and pathways alike.

READ MORE: The History of the North Platte River