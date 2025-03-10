This Green Winged Beauty, the State Butterfly, is a Sign of Spring in Wyoming

Like the robin, this green winged friend is a sign of springtime in Wyoming.

Sheridan's Green Hairstreak is one of the earliest butterflies to arrive.

Adults may be seen flying during the earliest warm days of spring, while snow is still melting nearby.

This small jade-green butterfly thrives in sagebrush, brushy hills, woodlands, open hillsides, and on canyon slopes and washes.

It was first documented in 1877 near present-day Sheridan. Both the town and the butterfly are named after Lt. General P.H. Sheridan, a famous Civil War commander.

The butterfly was actually named before the town.

Another nickname for the hairstreak is Sheridan's Elfin.

Wyoming designated her as the official state butterfly in 2009.

On January 26 that year, the "butterfly bill" passed 30-0 on its final reading.

The idea came from third-grade students at Big Horn Elementary School in Sheridan County.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Bruce Burns and Representative Rosie Berger of Sheridan County, along with Representative Mary Throne of Cheyenne.

Professor Scott Shaw, an entomologist in the University of Wyoming's College of Agriculture, supports the bill and testified before a legislative committee Jan. 22. "This lovely insect is distinctive, being one of the few green butterflies in our region," he said.

"I believe the senators realize and appreciate the efforts of the kids in Big Horn as well as the educational benefits to them of watching the legislative process in action."

He added, "I don't know if the Big Horn kids could have done this without Scott Shaw's support. His knowledge and enthusiasm put the butterfly bill over the top in the legislative committee."

In terms of symbolic meaning, some consider a green butterfly flitting in front of you a sign that someone you loved or are close with who has passed away is sending a message of greeting. It can also be perceived as a reminder to trust your heart when it comes to making a decision.

