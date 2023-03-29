Eerie Fog Settles over Casper, Photo Taken from Lookout Point
Winter is fighting to hang on as we near the end of March. The abrupt warmups and rapid cooldowns are the perfect recipe for fog -- a sneaky hazard for drivers on speedy highways.
Fog forms when the air is almost saturated, or the moment when it holds just about as much water vapor as it can. Saturation happens when the air cools down or more moisture is added to the air from surrounding areas. The conditions behind fog’s formation are found in abundance in early spring.
Click here for additional information on fog types, including formation and dissipation.
