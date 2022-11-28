Sunday Fire Displaces Casper Resident; Burned Vehicle Found

A Sunday afternoon structure fire in central Casper forced a resident from their home, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department.

In another incident, a police officer found a burned pickup on a downtown street on Friday.

In the Sunday fire, firefighters were dispatched at 4:41 p.m. to the 1800 block of South Glendale Avenue where they found a rapidly spreading fire in the back of a tri-level wood single-family home.

They attacked the fire and prevented it from spreading through the house.

A smoke alarm woke the sleeping resident, who was able to escape the house before firefighters arrived.

One family pet escaped with the resident, but another pet died in the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

The resident was displaced due to extensive smoke and fire damage, and disconnected utilities.

Five Casper Fire-EMS units responded, as did the on-duty battalion chief and investigators with the Natrona County Interagency Fire Investigation Task Force. Other responders included an engine from the Natrona County Fire District, Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center, Casper Police, the Public Safety Communication Center, Black Hills Energy, Rocky Mountain Power, and the City of Casper Solid Waste Division.

The cause remains under investigation.

The Casper Fire-EMS Department credited the working smoke alarm for probably saving the resident's life. It also urged people to install smoke alarms on every level of their residences, in common living areas, in sleeping areas; test them monthly; and change the batters twice a year.

In the other incident, a patrolling Casper Police officer in the 300 block of West B Street about 10 a.m. Friday found the remains of a burned pickup that caught fire sometime during the overnight hours of Thursday.

The fire was out by the time the officer found it.

"In this unusual circumstance, no report of the fire was received, and no observation of the fire was reported by residents of the area," the news release said.

This investigation continues.

