Sublette County Sheriff: Teen Dies in Dune Buggy Rollover

A teen died in a dune buggy rollover near the Sublette-Lincoln County line on Sunday, the Sublette County Sheriff's Office said.

According to a statement released Monday, Sublette County dispatchers received the report at 8:20 p.m. The caller said a female occupant was not conscious, nor was she breathing. A dispatcher provided CPR instructions to the caller until first-responders made it to the scene.

When responders made it to the scene, they found that the 14-year-old driver had suffered severe head injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other juvenile occupant of the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Sublette County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Travis Bingham described the location of the accident as an oilfield road. He added that the crash does not appear to be related to speed.