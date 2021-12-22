Structure Fire Leads to Death in Evansville

According to a press release by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1:34 A.M. on Dec. 22, the sheriff’s office responded to a structure fire in the 3500 block of Sand Drift Circle in Evansville.

An adult male was found deceased inside the home.

The fire is being investigated by the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Natrona County Fire District.

The identity of the adult male will not be released until next of kin are notified.

The Natrona County Coroner’s Office will release further information on the victim when it becomes available.

Matt Gacke, fire marshal for the Natrona County Fire Protection District, said the first engine arrived at the scene eight minutes after receiving the call of a fire and needed to request additional engines from Casper and Bar Nunn because there was not a fire hydrant nearby.

Gacke said the double wide mobile home was engulfed in flames when they arrived, preventing firefighters from entering the building and leading them to focus on extinguishing the exterior.

While they arrived at around 1:30 A.M., Gacke said they did not clear the scene until around 7 A.M, and they are currently investigating possible leads on the cause of the fire.