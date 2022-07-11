Structure Fire in South Casper Damages Exterior of House

Structure Fire in South Casper Damages Exterior of House

Courtesy Casper Fire-EMS via Facebook

Firefighters put out a structure fire ignited by burning grass and weeds on Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department.

They responded to a call about 4 p.m. to a residence in the 3700 block of Monte Vista Drive in southwest Casper where they found a fire on the building's exterior.

Crews quickly extinguished it. Damage was limited to the exterior.

A single occupant was home at the time of the fire and they and a dog evacuated.

There were no injuries.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental and caused by the use of fire to remove grass and weeds.

Six units and investigators from Casper Fire-EMS initially responded. Assisting agencies included Banner Wyoming Medical Center, Casper Police, Black Hills Energy, Rocky Mountain Power and City of Casper Solid Waste.

Casper Fire-EMS reminds the public that it is not safe to use fire to remove yard waste or debris. Use appropriate equipment such as trimmers and mowers. Immediately remove the cut grass or weeds and properly dispose of them.

Playing with Fire: Casper Fire Performer Miranda Bressler

Guy in the Chair: A Look Inside the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center

For the Casper Police Department and every other first responder agency, there is the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center. They are this town's 'Guy in the Chair,' taking calls, directing traffic and, quite literally, saving lives.
Filed Under: Banner Wyoming Medical Center, Black Hills Energy, Casper, Casper Fire-EMS, casper police, Rocky Mountain Power, Structure fire
Categories: Casper News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top