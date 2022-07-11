Structure Fire in South Casper Damages Exterior of House

Firefighters put out a structure fire ignited by burning grass and weeds on Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department.

They responded to a call about 4 p.m. to a residence in the 3700 block of Monte Vista Drive in southwest Casper where they found a fire on the building's exterior.

Crews quickly extinguished it. Damage was limited to the exterior.

A single occupant was home at the time of the fire and they and a dog evacuated.

There were no injuries.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental and caused by the use of fire to remove grass and weeds.

Six units and investigators from Casper Fire-EMS initially responded. Assisting agencies included Banner Wyoming Medical Center, Casper Police, Black Hills Energy, Rocky Mountain Power and City of Casper Solid Waste.

Casper Fire-EMS reminds the public that it is not safe to use fire to remove yard waste or debris. Use appropriate equipment such as trimmers and mowers. Immediately remove the cut grass or weeds and properly dispose of them.

Playing with Fire: Casper Fire Performer Miranda Bressler