Tens of thousands of residents lost electricity Thursday afternoon. Data from Power Outage indicated that disruptions extended into South Dakota. Rocky Mountain Power reported that roughly 55,000 customers in central and northeast Wyoming were affected. In a 2:30 p.m. update, the utility said the cause of the outage remained under investigation and crews were working to restore service “as safely and quickly as possible.”

Wyoming PBS reported that Black Hills Energy, which serves parts of northeastern Wyoming and South Dakota, said at about 1:40 p.m. that the outages were linked to a transmission facility outside its system. The company began re-energizing its grid around 2:30 p.m., restoring power to roughly half of its affected customers by midafternoon. Restoration efforts were expected to continue into the evening.

“We have been in contact with Rocky Mountain Power and have been informed that full electrical power will not be available until likely late tonight,” explained Interim City Manager Zulima Lopez in a post related to local facility closures.

Local emergency agencies, including the Natrona County Fire District, issued warnings that alarms and automatic systems would be triggered by the outage and asked residents for patience. An earlier post suggesting Glenrock volunteer firefighters were responding directly to an incident at the Dave Johnston plant was later removed.

By late afternoon, some customers saw their power restored, while others continued to experience intermittent outages. Emergency officials repeated calls for residents to reserve 911 for urgent situations only as crews worked to stabilize the electrical grid.

As outages continued, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office announced two locations where oxygen-dependent residents could safely go, urging the public to avoid calling 911 unless facing a true emergency. High Plains Power also reported outages across Fremont County and surrounding areas.

Is there a connection between the fire at the Dave Johnston plant outside of Glenrock? Time will tell.

The Douglas Budget reports that a representative with Rocky Mountain Power could only say that the cause of the wide-spread power outage remains under investigation. See their latest update below:

