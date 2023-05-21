State Track Meet Saturday: Girls Competition

The State High School Track and Field meet wrapped up in Casper on Saturday with beautiful weather conditions. For the girls, Cheyenne Central won the 4A team title for the 5th consecutive time. The Indians rang up 131 points with Natrona 2nd with 113 and Sheridan 3rd with 103.

Powell won the 3A Girls' title for the 3rd straight year as the Panther edged Worland 105 to 103.5 Lander took 3rd with 85. In 2A Girls', Big Piney won the team championship for the first time since 2018. The Punchers had 127 points with Kemmerer a close 2nd with 116 and Lingle-Fort Laramie 3rd with 94. And in 1A Girls', Saratoga prevailed over Cokeville 110-108 to win the state title with Southeast as close 3rd with 106. That's two state titles in a row for the Panthers. Here's a rundown of the Saturday results from Casper.

100 Meters:

4A Addie Pendergast-Sheridan 12.03

3A Desirae Iaccovetto-Wheatland 12.43

2A Micah Strong-Big Piney 12.61

1A Vaidyn Vanderploeg-Riverside 12.82

200 Meters:

4A Addie Pendergast-Sheridan 25.19

3A Cherise Douzenis-Worland 25.87

2A Melody ZumBrunnen-Lusk 25.88

1A Vaidyn Vanderploeg-Riverside 26.59

400 Meters:

4A Addie Pendergast-Sheridan 54.62 (Overall Record)

3A Cherise Douzenis-Worland 57.50

2A Micah Strong-Big Piney 58.37

1A Karcee Maya-Kaycee 58.86

1600 Meters:

4A Sydney Morell-Cheyenne Central 5.06.97

3A Ryann Smith-Rawlins 5.03.54

2A Jolynn Jones-Big Piney 5.33.35

1A Bryli Groll-Cokeville 5.21.44 (Class Record)

100 Hurdles:

4A Madisyn Baillie-Cheyenne Central 14.77

3A Eva Nitschke-Rawlins 14.73

2A Laynee Walker-Kemmerer 16.76

1A Addison Barnes-Cokeville 15.59

300 Hurdles:

4A Kammi Merritt-Star Valley 43.97

3A Eva Nitschke-Rawlins 44.23

2A Laynee Walker-Kemmerer 47.21

1A Addison Barnes-Cokeville 44.92 (Class Record)

4x400 Relay:

4A Natrona 4.00.21

3A Torrington 4.05.56

2A Lingle Fort-Laramie 4.11.02

1A Southeast 4.14.82

4A Discus Brynn Sybrant-Natrona 129-11

3A Discus: Katy Dexter-Pinedale 146-01

2A Triple Jump: Melody Zumbrunnen-Lusk 34-3

1A Triple Jump: Whitney Bennett-Saratoga 35-4.75

We have a video to share from the ladies' competition on Saturday at the Harry Geldien Stadium as well as a collection of photos in our gallery below. Enjoy!

