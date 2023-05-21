State Track Meet Saturday: Girls Competition

The State High School Track and Field meet wrapped up in Casper on Saturday with beautiful weather conditions. For the girls, Cheyenne Central won the 4A team title for the 5th consecutive time. The Indians rang up 131 points with Natrona 2nd with 113 and Sheridan 3rd with 103.

Powell won the 3A Girls' title for the 3rd straight year as the Panther edged Worland 105 to 103.5 Lander took 3rd with 85. In 2A Girls', Big Piney won the team championship for the first time since 2018. The Punchers had 127 points with Kemmerer a close 2nd with 116 and Lingle-Fort Laramie 3rd with 94. And in 1A Girls', Saratoga prevailed over Cokeville 110-108 to win the state title with Southeast as close 3rd with 106. That's two state titles in a row for the Panthers. Here's a rundown of the Saturday results from Casper.

100 Meters:

4A  Addie Pendergast-Sheridan                                              12.03

3A  Desirae Iaccovetto-Wheatland                                          12.43

2A  Micah Strong-Big Piney                                                     12.61

1A  Vaidyn Vanderploeg-Riverside                                           12.82

200 Meters:

4A  Addie Pendergast-Sheridan                                               25.19

3A  Cherise Douzenis-Worland                                                25.87

2A  Melody ZumBrunnen-Lusk                                                25.88

1A  Vaidyn Vanderploeg-Riverside                                           26.59

400 Meters:

4A  Addie Pendergast-Sheridan                                               54.62 (Overall Record)

3A  Cherise Douzenis-Worland                                                57.50

2A  Micah Strong-Big Piney                                                      58.37

1A  Karcee Maya-Kaycee                                                         58.86

1600 Meters:

4A  Sydney Morell-Cheyenne Central                                     5.06.97

3A  Ryann Smith-Rawlins                                                        5.03.54

2A  Jolynn Jones-Big Piney                                                     5.33.35

1A  Bryli Groll-Cokeville                                                           5.21.44 (Class Record)

100 Hurdles:

4A  Madisyn Baillie-Cheyenne Central                                     14.77

3A  Eva Nitschke-Rawlins                                                        14.73

2A  Laynee Walker-Kemmerer                                                 16.76

1A  Addison Barnes-Cokeville                                                  15.59

300 Hurdles:

4A  Kammi Merritt-Star Valley                                                  43.97

3A  Eva Nitschke-Rawlins                                                        44.23

2A  Laynee Walker-Kemmerer                                                 47.21

1A  Addison Barnes-Cokeville                                                  44.92 (Class Record)

4x400 Relay:

4A  Natrona                                                                             4.00.21

3A  Torrington                                                                          4.05.56

2A  Lingle Fort-Laramie                                                           4.11.02

1A  Southeast                                                                          4.14.82

4A  Discus  Brynn Sybrant-Natrona                                         129-11

3A Discus:  Katy Dexter-Pinedale                                            146-01

2A Triple Jump:  Melody Zumbrunnen-Lusk                             34-3

1A Triple Jump:  Whitney Bennett-Saratoga                             35-4.75

We have a video to share from the ladies' competition on Saturday at the Harry Geldien Stadium as well as a collection of photos in our gallery below. Enjoy!

