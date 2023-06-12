Shrine Bowl South Postgame Remarks

The South team showed a lot of fortitude on Saturday in Casper as they prevailed 27-24 over the North in the 50th annual Shrine Bowl. We talked to a few of the South players and each had an outstanding game. Robert Campbell of Cheyenne South won a football game for the first time in 2 years. Hadley Myers of Little Snake River who plays 6-man football was on the field for every defensive snap. Garrett Schlabs of Cheyenne East was the Offensive Player of the Game. Luke Steen of Douglas had a major role on defense containing some high-powered personnel from the North and Logan Jones of Glenrock who was a late addition to the game, scored a big 2nd half-touchdown.

All these guys were certainly ecstatic about the result and were grateful for the opportunity to play in the game.

