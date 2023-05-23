PhotoFest: State Track-Friday

Friday's session of the State Track Meet in Casper featured a bunch of field events, a plethora of prelims in the track plus the finals of the 800-meter run. Over the course of the last 10-15 years, the 800 had turned into an all-sprint, and these runners are totally drained when they reach the finish line.

We have a gigantic batch of photos from the Friday portion of the meet, compliments of Shannon Dutcher. You can see for yourself the effort these athletes put into their events. Enjoy!

