State Track and Field Meet Cruises Along in Casper

The State High School Track Meet in Casper had some great weather compared to previous years. It was a bit hazy due to the smoke but all in all, it was enjoyable today. The first event on the track was the 800 Meters and in 1A Girls, Bryli Groll of Cokeville made it 2 for 2 in the distance races and set a class record in the half-mile in 2.20.22. Micah Strong from Big Piney took the 2A 800 in 2.22.61, Ryann Smith of Rawlins was the 3A champion in the event in 2.15.18. Sydney Morrell of Cheyenne Central made it 2 for 2 in the distance races, running 2.14.21 in the 800.

In the 1A Boys 800, Cokeville's Drake Plowman made it 2 for 2 in the State Meet in 2.02.91, Colby Jenks of Big Piney continued his incredible prep career as he set the class record in the 800 in 1.53.64 while Daniel Merritt of Powell prevailed in 3A with a clocking of 1.59.04. Natrona's Jackson Dutcher was the 4A champion as he took the tape in 1.54.08

In the 4x100 relays, the Worland girls set the class record in the event in 49.97. Riverside took the 1A title in this event with a class record time of 50.82. Kemmerer was the 2A champion in this event Star Valley was victorious in 4A. On the boys' side in the 4x100, Southeast won the 1A title, Big Horn set a class record in 2A in 43.88 for 1st place. Torrington won this event in 3A and Natrona took the gold in 4A.

In the 4x800 relay, the Cody girls set the overall state record in 9.26.48. Saratoga was the 1A champ in this event, Lingle-Fort Laramie took 2A and Powell won 3A.

In the 1A Girls' field events, Sophie Louderback of Upton won the long jump at 16.7.75, Angie Logsdon from Southeast took the pole vault at 9-3 and Harper Boche of Southeast won the discus with a toss of 110-8. In 1A Boys, Kyler Winters of Pine Bluffs win the pole vault at 13 even, Ethan Schiller from Upton went 43.10-5 to win the triple jump and Encampment's Kaben Pickett took the discus with a toss of 145-11.

in 2A Girls in the field events, Laynee Walker of Kemmerer prevailed in the pole vault at 10 feet even, Jessica Hoffman of Pine Bluffs threw 117 even to win the discus and Kemmerer's Jolee Swayey went 16-9.5 to win the long jump. On the 2A Boys side, Keaton Mills from Sundance won the high jump going 6-2, Caleb Kilbride of Tongue River had a leap of 21-0.25 to take the long jump. Mitchell Birkhofer from Pine Bluffs threw 46-1o to take the shot put.

In the field events in the 3A girls division, Katy Dexter of Pinedale wins another state title in the shot put with a throw of 40.75. Mountain View's Mya Hutchings cleared 5-2 to take the high jump. Her teammate Mylie Micheli cleared 10-3 to place 1st in the pole vault. Powell's Sydney Spomer had a lap of 36-2.5 to grab the triple jump title. In 3A boys, Ben Fuller of Lingle-Fort Laramie wins the long jump going 20-11.75. Carter Bradshaw out of Lyman went 13 feet even to take the pole vault and Brayden Bradshaw went 6-4 to take the gold in the high jump. Dane Branson of Mountain View was the state champ in the shot-put at 50-6.

Finally in 4A Girls, Cheyenne Central's Karson Tempel went 37-10 to win the triple jump, with her teammate Madisyn Baillie winning the high jump at a height of 5-4. Sheridan's Josie Ankney threw 42-9.5 to take the podium in the shot-put. For the boys in 4A, Hadyn Fleming from Central threw 164 even to win the discus, Maddix Blazovich cleared 15-6 to win the pole vault and Kelly Walsh's Landon Walker took 1st in the triple jump at 45-9.

In the 1A girls team standings, Southeast has the lead with 75 points, Saratoga 2nd with 59, and Cokeville 3rd with 423, Burlington leads the 1A boys standings with 78, Cokeville 2nd with 45, and Upton 3rd with 40.

In 2A, Big Piney leads the girls' ranks with 70 points, followed by Kemmerer and Pine Bluffs with 56 each. Big Horn leads the 2A boys' standings with 59, Lingle-Fort Laramie 2nd with 53, and Tongue River 3rd with 47.5.

Over in 3A, Powell has a sizeable lead with 84.5 points, Lander 2nd with 47, and Rawlins 3rd with 42. Torrington is leading the 3A boys' division with 66, Powell 2nd with 58.5, and Lyman 3rd with 47.

In 4A girls, defending champion Cheyenne Central is leading with 83 points, Natrona 2nd with 59, and Sheridan is running 3rd with 48. Natrona has the advantage in the 4A boys' portion with 57, Central 2nd with 51, and Laramie 3rd with 45.

We have a couple of videos to share, one with track events and one with some field events as well as a vast collection of photos in our gallery below. Enjoy!

