State Track Meet Saturday: Boys Competition

Good weather has been rare for the State High School Track Meet in Casper in recent years so the athletes certainly took advantage of the pleasant conditions on Saturday. In the boys' team standings, Natrona won the 4A championship for the first time since 2015 with 115 points, Cheyenne Central was 2nd with 95, and Cody 3rd with 77.

In 3A Boys' Powell won their first title since 2014 with 107.5 points, edging out Lander with 99 and Mountain View with 91. Big Horn took the 2A Boys crown with 102 points, with Burns a close 2nd with 99.5 and Tongue River 3rd with 85.5. That was the Rams' 1st state championship since 2019. Burlington dominated at the 1A Boys ranks with 155.5 points to win their 2nd state championship in the last 3 years. Here's the rundown of Saturday's results from Casper.

100 Meters:

4A  Luke Talich-Cody                                                                10.74

3A  Carson Eardley-Mountain View                                          11.10

2A  Gavin Stafford-Big Horn                                                      11.16

1A  Wyatt Campbell-Southeast                                                 11.18

200 Meters:

4A: Luke Talich-Cody                                                                 22.10

3A  Gage Gose-Lander                                                              22.14

2A  Cody Hape-Burns                                                                22.89

1A  Clayton Edwards-Burlington                                                23.04

400 Meters:

4A  Kayden LaFramboise-Thunder Basin                                  48.72

3A  Reed McFadden-Lander                                                      50.06

2A  Cody Hape-Burns                                                                48.46(Class Record)

1A  Clayton Edwards-Burlington                                                 50.55

1600 Meters:

4A  Jackson Dutcher-Natrona                                                    4.20.96

3A  Aydan Loya-Torrington                                                         4.28.69

2A  Owen Burnett-Kemmerer                                                     4.21.28

1A  Drake Plowman-Cokeville                                                    4.41.61

110 Hurdles:

4A  Mason Weickum-Natrona                                                      14.66

3A  Gage Gose-Lander                                                                14.24 (Class record)

2A  Hunter Fisher-Big Piney                                                         15.28

1A  Hadley Myers-Little Snake River                                            15.71

300 Hurdles:

4A  Christopher Wilson-Green River                                             39.04

3A  Gage Gose-Lander                                                                 36.09 (Overall record)

2A  Colby Jenks-Big Piney                                                            38.22 (Class record)

1A  Wyatt Trembly-Dubois                                                             40.64

4x400 Relay:

4A  Thunder Basin                                                                          3.20.40

3A  Lander                                                                                      3.23.84

2A  Burns                                                                                        3.27.57

1A  Cokeville                                                                                   3.34.44

4A Shot-Put:  Christopher Gonzoles-Laramie                                 53-10.75

4A High Jump: Robbie Porter-Cody                                                6-8

3A Triple Jump: Isaiah Woyack-Powell                                           44-2

2A Triple Jump: Stuart Lerwick-Pine Bluffs                                    43-8.25

1A High Jump:  Quincy Paris-Midwest                                           6-2

1A Shot Put:      Kaben Pickett-Encampment                                45-2.75
We have a video to pass along from the boys' track events on Saturday and some photos as well in our gallery below. Enjoy!

State Track Meet 2023-Boys-Saturday

State Track Meet 2023-Boys-Saturday
State Track Meet 2023: Boys Saturday
