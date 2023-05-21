State Track Meet Saturday: Boys Competition

Good weather has been rare for the State High School Track Meet in Casper in recent years so the athletes certainly took advantage of the pleasant conditions on Saturday. In the boys' team standings, Natrona won the 4A championship for the first time since 2015 with 115 points, Cheyenne Central was 2nd with 95, and Cody 3rd with 77.

In 3A Boys' Powell won their first title since 2014 with 107.5 points, edging out Lander with 99 and Mountain View with 91. Big Horn took the 2A Boys crown with 102 points, with Burns a close 2nd with 99.5 and Tongue River 3rd with 85.5. That was the Rams' 1st state championship since 2019. Burlington dominated at the 1A Boys ranks with 155.5 points to win their 2nd state championship in the last 3 years. Here's the rundown of Saturday's results from Casper.

100 Meters:

4A Luke Talich-Cody 10.74

3A Carson Eardley-Mountain View 11.10

2A Gavin Stafford-Big Horn 11.16

1A Wyatt Campbell-Southeast 11.18

200 Meters:

4A: Luke Talich-Cody 22.10

3A Gage Gose-Lander 22.14

2A Cody Hape-Burns 22.89

1A Clayton Edwards-Burlington 23.04

400 Meters:

4A Kayden LaFramboise-Thunder Basin 48.72

3A Reed McFadden-Lander 50.06

2A Cody Hape-Burns 48.46(Class Record)

1A Clayton Edwards-Burlington 50.55

1600 Meters:

4A Jackson Dutcher-Natrona 4.20.96

3A Aydan Loya-Torrington 4.28.69

2A Owen Burnett-Kemmerer 4.21.28

1A Drake Plowman-Cokeville 4.41.61

110 Hurdles:

4A Mason Weickum-Natrona 14.66

3A Gage Gose-Lander 14.24 (Class record)

2A Hunter Fisher-Big Piney 15.28

1A Hadley Myers-Little Snake River 15.71

300 Hurdles:

4A Christopher Wilson-Green River 39.04

3A Gage Gose-Lander 36.09 (Overall record)

2A Colby Jenks-Big Piney 38.22 (Class record)

1A Wyatt Trembly-Dubois 40.64

4x400 Relay:

4A Thunder Basin 3.20.40

3A Lander 3.23.84

2A Burns 3.27.57

1A Cokeville 3.34.44

4A Shot-Put: Christopher Gonzoles-Laramie 53-10.75

4A High Jump: Robbie Porter-Cody 6-8

3A Triple Jump: Isaiah Woyack-Powell 44-2

2A Triple Jump: Stuart Lerwick-Pine Bluffs 43-8.25

1A High Jump: Quincy Paris-Midwest 6-2

1A Shot Put: Kaben Pickett-Encampment 45-2.75

We have a video to pass along from the boys' track events on Saturday and some photos as well in our gallery below. Enjoy!

